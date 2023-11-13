Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.

A man was found dead at the scene when officers arrived. Two other people were found injured and taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the offenders fled the scene and that there is no further threat to public safety.

Officers are patrolling the area searching for suspects, as investigators begin to collect CCTV footage and speak to witnesses.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.