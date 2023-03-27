Man sent to hospital after crash that closed section of Glenmore Trail
Calgary police says a section of Glenmore Trail has been closed for a serious crash on Monday morning.
Officials tell CTV News that emergency crews were called to Glenmore Trail just east of Deerfoot Trail S.E. at 11:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police say a van had collided with a large truck.
"As a result, one man was taken to hospital in serious condition," police said in a statement.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Glenmore Trail, east of Deerfoot Trail.
"Traffic is being diverted onto northbound and southbound Deerfoot Trail. We are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes."
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…
