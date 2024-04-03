CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp

    A car is seen damaged after a crash on the ramp from southbound Stoney Trail onto Country Hills Boulevard, on April 3. (CTV News) A car is seen damaged after a crash on the ramp from southbound Stoney Trail onto Country Hills Boulevard, on April 3. (CTV News)
    A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

    In an emailed statement, police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard N.W. around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

    The single-vehicle crash took place on the ramp from southbound Stoney Trail onto Country Hills Boulevard.

    The driver of the vehicle, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    At the scene, a car was seen lodged between a signpost and a guard rail with significant damage to the front end.

    The ramp was closed as police investigated the incident.

