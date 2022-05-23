Man shot in southeast Calgary, police search for suspect

Calgary Police Service is searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday morning in the southeast.

Paramedics were called to the 8500 block of Atlas Drive S.E. about 11:40 a.m. for reports of an "altercation involving firearms."

Crewsarrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.