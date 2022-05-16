Man stabbed in Olympic Plaza in Monday afternoon assault

Police were called to Olympic Plaza Monday after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

The man, who was in his early 20s, was located around 1:30 p.m.iand transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition, according to EMS.

Police are viewing CCTV footage and collecting witness descriptions of the confrontation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

This is a developing story...