Man wanted in Calgary kidnapping, robbery arrested in Edmonton; police hunt for two more suspects

One of three suspects in a September 2021 kidnapping and robbery in Calgary was arrested by police in Edmonton on New Year's Day.

Calgary police announced Tuesday that on Monday officers in Alberta's capital picked up Agout Atak Agout.

The 23-year-old Calgary man was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for 22 offences, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and multiple firearms offences.

Still at large are 22-year-old Eyuel Tamrat and 21-year-old Bol Atak Agout, both Calgarians.

According to police, a woman was leaving home to meet a friend around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, when three men confined her to the back seat of her vehicle and drove her around the city for hours, stealing items from her and ultimately leaving with her vehicle as well.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police say two of the three suspects were eventually arrested but disappeared after being released on bail.

This led to Canada-wide warrants being issued for all three.

Tamrat faces 34 charges in relation to the incident.

The remaining Agout faces 22 charges.

They are also wanted on additional, unrelated warrants.

Tamrat, also known as "$light", is described as 5'10" and 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Agout, also known as "Boomz", is described as 6'2" and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe they could also be in Edmonton.

The pair could also be in Lethbridge or somewhere in B.C., or they could still be in Calgary, police say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the remaining two suspects is asked to contact police in Calgary at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.