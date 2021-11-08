Man wanted in southeast Calgary bank robbery

CALGARY -

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man accused of robbing a southeast bank last week.

The robbery happened at the Scotiabank at 34 Midlake Boulevard S.E. at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Police said a man approached a bank teller with a note demanding all the money in her till.

It's alleged the suspect then approached a second teller to make the same demands.

Police said both bank tellers complied.

The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and made off on foot.

He is described as being between 40 and 50 years old with a slender build and medium-length blond hair.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses, a blue surgical mask, a black jacket, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.