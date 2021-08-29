CALGARY -- Authorities in central Alberta are seeking the public's help to identify an individual linked to a number of robberies in Innisfail.

RCMP say the incidents all occurred within the last seven days, and two robberies took place at the same business, days apart.

Police were first alerted to the incidents when a clerk at the Fas Gas location at 5107 50 St., as well as a customer, were robbed by a male suspect with a weapon on Aug. 26.

The suspect returned at about 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 28 to the same business and threatened the employee with a revolver-style handgun.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

RCMP are particularly concerned about this suspect because they say he attempted to commit a third robbery, this time in a residential community in Innisfail.

This incident occurred just hours before the second robbery at the Fas Gas.

There are no details about the victim or if the suspect managed to get away with anything.

Luckily, no one has been injured in any of the robberies so far.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.