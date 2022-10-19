Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor Energy's first 'chief climate officer,' to retire from role

Martha Hall Findlay in Montreal on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Martha Hall Findlay in Montreal on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Where home prices have increased the most in Canada

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

(KLIK Solutions / Lori Gelmici-Hanni, Royal LePage Edson Real Estate)

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by stranger in Victoria

    One man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Victoria on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Victoria police special victims unit have taken over the case after officers were called to a report of a woman who was attacked near St. Ann's Academy, in the 800-block of Humboldt Street, around 11:50 p.m.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina