Massive Calgary ski and snowboard sale runs this weekend
An enormous sale of new and used ski and snowboard gear will be held in Calgary this weekend.
The annual Calgary New & Used Ski Sale, now in its seventh decade, will be held at Max Bell Centre from Friday to Sunday.
Officials say there will a "fantastic selection" of the largest inventory ever; $2 million worth of skis, boards, bindings, winter clothing and outdoor gear.
The sale is run by more than 400 volunteers and supports three charities: the Calgary Ski Club, the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association and the Canadian Ski Patrol - Calgary Zone.
"This is the best way to outfit yourself or a family without breaking the bank," said a Monday news release. "More than 17,000 items will be on hand and priced to sell."
Officials say most items at the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale are brand new.
"The bulk of our inventory comes from shops clearing out last year’s stock – and pricing their gear to make it happen."
The sale opens from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Parking is free with admission, which is $8 per adult and free to youth 16 and under.
On Sunday, there will be a number of specially-marked items on sale for 50 per cent off.
If you have gently-used, functional gear you wish to consign, you can visit Max Bell Arena between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information om the sale you can visit the Calgary New & Used Ski Sale website.