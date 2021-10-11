‘Maybe by Christmas:’ Calgarians adjust plans due to restrictions for Thanksgiving

All indoor gatherings are prohibited among the unvaccinated, while those who are vaccinated can gather with a maximum of 10 people who are vaccinated indoors, from no more than two households. Those under the age of 12 do not count towards that total. All indoor gatherings are prohibited among the unvaccinated, while those who are vaccinated can gather with a maximum of 10 people who are vaccinated indoors, from no more than two households. Those under the age of 12 do not count towards that total.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon