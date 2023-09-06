Medals of Second World War bomber pilot stolen from namesake building

A series of medals awarded to a Calgary pilot for his heroic service over occupied Europe during the Second World War were stolen early Monday morning.

Art Smith flew Lancaster bombers, completing 34 combat missions between May and October of 1944.

He returned to Calgary in 1945 and went on to serve as an RCAF test pilot, director of the Calgary Airport Authority, city alderman, MLA and three-time MP.

SAIT's aviation campus building is named after him.

Calgary police say around 1 a.m. on Monday, thieves broke into the building and stole Smith's medals from their display case in the hallway.

Among the seven medals stolen was a Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for his considerable bravery and leadership in the air.

In recommending Smith for the award, his commanding officer cited two notable incidents:

"One night on a Special Operation over France, Flight Lieutenant Smith found very bad weather conditions fifteen miles from the target, cloud base 400 feet, with patches at 100 feet above ground, and visibility poor. Flying below the cloud he nevertheless covered the remaining distance to the target and successfully dropped his load at the correct position."

"On another occasion when detailed to bomb a target in Germany, his Air Speed Indicator, altimeter and D.R.Compass all became unserviceable. Even so, Flight Lieutenant Smith continued to the target, arriving so late that the target indicators went out as he neared the target area."

The recommendation came after 21 combat missions – he flew another 13 before being relieved.

He was born in 1919 and died in 2008.

SAIT declined an interview request on the theft Wednesday, but spokesperson Jill Purdy offered a statement:

"Our connection to Canada's military history, especially in the field of aviation and aeronautics, is a part of who we are at SAIT. We are saddened by this incident and we hope the medals are recovered soon."

Police have offered the following description of the suspect:

About 35 years old;

Balding; and

Wearing a dark-coloured shirt or jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect's arrest is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.