Second World War-era medals stolen from SAIT Art Smith Aero Campus

Calgary police are hoping to catch a thief and recover the precious items that individual stole.

On Monday, around 1 a.m., police say it's believed someone broke into the SAIT Art Smith Aero Campus, vandalized a display case and took seven Second World War-era medals.

The following medals were stolen:

A 1939-45 Star;

An Aircrew Europe Star;

A Defence medal;

A Canadian Volunteer Service medal;

A 1939-45 War medal;

A Bomber Command Commemorative medal;

A Normandy Campaign medal.

In a release issued Tuesday, police said the medals were originally given to someone, now deceased, believed to have been part of a Lancaster aircrew during the Second World War.

Police offered the following description of the suspect:

About 35 years old;

Balding; and

Wearing a dark-coloured shirt or jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect's arrest is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

