CALGARY -- The discovery of a man's body in the intersection at Memorial Drive and 36th Street E. on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed Wednesday.

The body was found about 9 a.m.

By the time police and EMS arrived, there was no vehicle at the scene. However, after reviewing CCTV footage of the area police said they believe the vehicle involved was a 2019 or 2020 Volkswagen Jetta four-door sedan. A surveillance photo was also released.

"We are urging anyone who was in the area of 36 Street N.E., and Memorial Drive yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at approximately 8:50 a.m., to contact investigators," police said in a release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is the 27th homicide of the year in Calgary.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.