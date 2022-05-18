Michael Stone steps in, steps up for Calgary Flames in the playoffs

Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina