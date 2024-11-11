CALGARY
    Mild forecast for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary

    Mild forecast for Remembrance Day ceremonies
    Conditions were warm early Monday and expected to remain that way for most of the day.

    Clouds will build throughout the morning across southern Alberta at the same time winds continue to intensify.

    By 11 a.m., it be will mainly cloudy in Calgary with a temperature of 8 C, but it will feel a few degrees colder than that.

    The sustained winds by 11 a.m. Monday will peak at speeds of 20 km/h with gusts closer to 40 km/h.

    The rest of the week will bring similar conditions with temperatures that are slightly cooler than Monday, although both the daytime highs and overnight lows should remain above seasonal values of 4 C and -8 C.

