Canmore RCMP are advising the public to avoid an accident area after a minor incident resulted in power being knocked for a large portion of the community.

Officials say a minor incident near the McDonald's restaurant on Mountain Avenue ended up knocking down a number of power lines.

The downed lines resulted in a power outage for areas of the Wapiti Campground and most of the north side of the community.

The power outage has also disabled a number of traffic lights.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area to allow crews to work to restore power to the area.

There is no estimated time when the power will be restored.