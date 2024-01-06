Missing 71-year-old man located at bottom of embankment near Hartell, Alta.

A 71-year-old man who was reported missing was located and transported to hospital in critical condition Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., a family friend found Allan Bowman near Highway 22 and Highway 543, near Hartell.

Upon arrival, Turner Valley RCMP officers discovered that Bowman had driven through a field and down a 60-foot embankment.

Bowman was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in critical condition.

After receiving a report that Bowman had fallen out of his 2012 Ford F-150 late Thursday night and landed in some bushes, police used their HAWCS helicopter and a local fire drone to conduct aerial searches, but couldn’t find him.

RCMP thanked Bowman’s friends and local residents who assisted in the search.