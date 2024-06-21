Missing Calgary man found by police

CALGARY
    Calgary police have located a man who went missing from Castleridge.

    The man, 53, was last seen leaving his home in the community at 7 a.m. on June 18.

    Police say his friends became concerned when he didn't show up for work later that day.

    On June 23, police issued an update saying he had been located.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

