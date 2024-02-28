Missing Calgary man last seen in January: police

CALGARY
    Afshin, 33, was last seen in Brooks, Alta., and Strathmore, Alta., on Thursday, Jan. 25.
    Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who hasn't been seen for a month.

    Afshin, 33, was last seen in Brooks, Alta., and Strathmore, Alta., on Thursday, Jan. 25.

    Police say while there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, they are concerned for his well-being, as are his family.

    According to a Wednesday news release, Afshin is known to travel within southern Alberta and has ties to Vancouver, B.C.

    He is described as approximately 6' tall (183 centimetres), 165 pounds (75 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on Afshin's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this month it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

