    • Missing Calgary senior located safe

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Calgary police have located a 70-year-old Calgary senior who went missing Friday.

    The man was reported missing from a care facility in the 1800 block of Ninth St. SW around 11:30 a.m.

    Police issued an update around 2:16 p.m. Saturday saying that the man had been located and is safe.

    They thanked the public for their assistance.

