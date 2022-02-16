Missing Children Society of Canada receives multiple major donations
Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) has announced that Calgary-based petroleum transportation company Inter Pipeline, anonymous donors, and MCSC themselves have contributed donations of $300,000 to invest in MCSC.
Inter Pipeline's donation of $150,000 will be a donor-directed fund highlighting Indigenous
safety and empowerment programs that address the needs of vulnerable children in communities. The donations will enable MCSC to continue its mandate of finding and returning missing children to safety, and kick off the launch of its new Rescu & Reunite Campaign.
"Inter pipeline has been a proud supporter of (MCSC) since 2017, committing a total of $885,000 to their programming to date," said Anita Dusevic Oliva, senior vice-president at Inter Pipeline. "We proudly support their unique and comprehensive programs that assist police and families in active and ongoing searches for these children in hopes of bringing them home safely within our operation communities and beyond."
Additionally, Calgary-based anonymous donors pledged to match any donations up to $100,000 to MCSC, and the MCSC board of directors have also agreed to add $50,000 in efforts to push the launch of the Rescu & Reunite Campaign.
The total goal is $1,000,000.
MCSC's chief executive officer Amanda Pick says she is "so thankful" and the contributions from all donors were nothing but "overwhelming."
"We wouldn't be able to help return children to safety without the support of our partners in the community," said Pick.
For over 35 years, the MCSC has worked tirelessly alongside police agencies to aid families with their missing children by providing support, resources and guidance during the hardest times in their lives.
Since the program was founded in 1986, MCSC has helped close over 90 per cent of cases, and has pushed the evolution of child search and protection processes.
To learn more about Rescu & Reunite, visit https://rescu.mcsc.ca/ . To donate to MCSC, click here, https://campaign.mcsc.ca/
