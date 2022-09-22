Missing Innisfail woman found safe, RCMP say

Update: The Innisfail RCMP has advised that Olga Stern has been located safe, and thanks the public for their assistance in locating her.

Innisfail RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a woman who went missing this summer.

Olga Stern, 63, from Innisfail, last spoke with family members on July 10 but then lost contact.

Authorities say there is concern for her well-being.

Stern has green eyes, long, blonde hair and is 168 centimetres (5'6") tall and 51.7 kilograms (114 pounds).

Anyone with information about Stern's whereabouts is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.