Missing man last seen in February found safe: Calgary police
Calgary police say a man reported missing by his family in the spring has been found safe.
Jordan Boucher began driving from Salmon Arm, British Columbia to Calgary in November 2020.
He was last seen at the First Alliance Church Calgary on Feb. 20, and then reported missing by his family on March 18.
On Monday, police said Boucher had been located.
