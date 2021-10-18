Missing man last seen in February found safe: Calgary police

Police say Jordan Boucher, 26, was last seen in southeast Calgary on March 5 and was reported missing by his family on March 18. (Supplied) Police say Jordan Boucher, 26, was last seen in southeast Calgary on March 5 and was reported missing by his family on March 18. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Registered nurse Alix Zacharski, left, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from Douglas Houghton, right, at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon