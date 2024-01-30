CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mixed precipitation early Tuesday creates icy conditions for mountain passes early Tuesday

    Share

    Another 14 Alberta communities set new maximum temperature records Monday, including Banff, Sundre, Crowsnest and Waterton areas.

    Conditions were so warm that overnight precipitation coming from British Columbia was falling as rain early Tuesday, however certain regions ended up with mixed precipitation and even freezing rain.

    Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police reported a closure in the eastbound lanes Highway 1 just after Castle Junction due to a collision involving up to five semi trucks. According to 511 Alberta motorists should “expect delays (from) Banff to Lake Louise.”

    The type of precipitation that any area receives will be determined by the atmospheric temperature profile that moisture falls through, as well as the temperature of the surface that moisture lands on. Generally speaking higher elevations will correspond to colder air and surface temperatures– meaning moisture in the mountains often remains frozen.

    During warmer trends, that moisture can turn into “super-cooled water droplets” and land and freeze on contact with colder mountain surfaces.  

    During the day Tuesday, westerly winds will continue to boost temperatures throughout southern Alberta. Winds in Calgary are expected to hover around 20 km/h with stronger winds forecast for the southwest corner of the province.

    Highways conditions west of Calgary may become icy again overnight Tuesday with snow and mixed precipitation expected into the mountain parks.

    Forecast models suggest snow (purple and white) and mixed precipitation (pink) is expected to fall in the mountain parks early Wednesday.

    A broad ridge of high pressure extending from Colorado to the southern Prairies will continue to draw warmer air into the region, and Calgary will continue to see warm and windy conditions for the next few days.

    Late Friday this ridge will break down and be replaced by cold, Artic air as a pattern reversal drops temperatures back down to seasonal ranges.

    For the latest weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Driving conditions in Alberta can be found here from 511 Alberta, or here from Drive BC.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

    Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules. The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.

    UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs

    UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News