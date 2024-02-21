More clouds moving in on Thursday along with wind gusts

Thursday will be nice but comes with a little more cloud cover than we had on Wednesday, and it will be a little gustier.

Expect gusts out of the west up to 40 km/h, and that is what will help carry our temperatures higher.

Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 22, 2024.

The next couple of days look warm, but the weekend forecast has changed a bit – especially on Saturday.

There is a good chance we will kick off Saturday morning with flurries – trace amounts to two centimetres possible – while a larger amount of snow is on the way for Monday, and could even start Sunday night.

It is a little early to be talking snow totals for five days out since we live on the Lee side of the Rockies, but preliminary amounts look like 15 centimetres from late Sunday through to Monday.

One thing is for sure, it will definitely be much colder by Monday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 22-26, 2024.

Don McCreary took this stunning shot from King Creek Ridge in Kananaskis – what a view!

Taken from King Creek Ridge in Kananaskis. (Submitted by: Don McCreary)