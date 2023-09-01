More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide support

The City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in the city. The City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in the city.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina