Morley man in serious condition, facing multiple charges after Tuesday shooting involving RCMP near Cochrane

A 27-year-old Morley resident faces multiple charges after a Tuesday incident with an RCMP officer in a rural area near Cochrane.

After making a traffic stop, the man confronted the police officer who wanted to place him under arrest.

As a result, the officer was forced to shoot the suspect, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation into the incident by police and the Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section, Cohen Rattlesnake of Morley, Alta., was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm, a firearm in a motor vehicle, firearm possession contrary to prohibition order, dangerous operation conveyance, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Following a bail hearing, Rattlesnake was remanded into custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Friday and at Tsuut’ina Nation Court of Justice on Friday as well.

The investigation continues. Police advise that more charges may be laid.