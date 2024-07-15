CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in crash

    Calgary police say speed was likely a factor in a motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive on July 14, 2024. Calgary police say speed was likely a factor in a motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive on July 14, 2024.
    A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-altering injuries following a crash on Memorial Drive Sunday.

    Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the road near 36 Street at about 7:10 p.m.

    Officials said the 25-year-old male rider hit the curb and both he and his bike went flying.

    The victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

    Police believe the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the crash.

