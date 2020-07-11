CALGARY -- A man in his 20s has been sent to hospital with multiple traumatic injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in southwest Calgary early Saturday.

Police and EMS were called to the scene, at the intersection of 17 Avenue and Sarcee Trail S.W. at about 8:40 a.m.

The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash, but EMS says the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.