CALGARY -- Mount Royal University grads will take part this week in what the institution is calling the only live, outdoor fall convocation ceremonies in Western Canada.

The first drive-in ceremony began at 2 p.m. Wednesday and another is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, then at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Upward of 200 vehicles are expected to attend the three ceremonies.

“Today is going to be a great day, we are having convocation and we’re doing it in a different way,” said Tim Rahilly president and vice-chancellor at Mount Royal University.

"We are doing a drive-in convocation as well as having it online. We have cars in the parking lot, drive-in screens and we will have the platform party.”

The ceremonies will take place outdoors and students and their guests will stay in their vehicles. Audio for the ceremonies can be heard on 88.5 FM.

A unique and creative ceremony will be live-streamed for students and their families unable to attend in person.

Some graduating students told CTV News they are happy with the drive-in style convocation.

“It's not what we planned for but we have to find the fun when we can,” said Samantha Rintoul, a graduate of the psychology program.

Jackson Stott, a graduate of the business administration program, said it’s important to him to be able to attend convocation.

"It kind of marks the end and adds some closure, four years of blood, sweat and tears, seeing your name go up on the screen is a nice finishing touch," he said.

Wednesday also marked the first-ever chancellor installation at MRU, with Dawn Ferrell installed by Alex Pourbaix, chair of the MRU board of governors.

Four honorary degrees are also being handed out to David O’Brien, Eva Friesen, Beckie Scott and George Brookman, who receive an honorary doctors of laws.