Mount Royal University professor fired, no reason for dismissal given

A tenured professor at Mount Royal University has been fired, however details on the reasons why have not been released.

A statement from the university on Tuesday said only that it "can confirm that Frances Widdowson is no longer a faculty member."

According to an online bio on the MRU website, "Widdowson has studied Indigenization initiatives for 20 years" and received her PhD in political science from York University in 2006. She worked in the MRU political science department.

She has made controversial comments in the past, including being quoted in media reports in 2020 as saying the Black Lives Matter movement had “destroyed” the culture at MRU.

"MRU is committed to fostering expression and free speech, and strives to be a model for allowing opposing viewpoints to co-exist," read the statement.

"The university unequivocally supports academic debate and will always defend the rights of faculty related to academic freedom. However, academic freedom does not justify harassment or discrimination.

"Mount Royal employees have the right to work in an environment that is respectful and free from harassment. The collective agreement and MRU policies outline a process for resolving issues of workplace conduct, and decisions are always made following rigorous due process.

"The MRU community is committed to a learning environment free from harassment and discrimination for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and the broader community."

The Mount Royal Faculty Association could not be reached for comment.