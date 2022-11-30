Movember 2022 comes to a close with final fundraising efforts throughout Lethbridge

After a month of growing moustaches in support of men’s health, Wednesday marked the end of Movember.

Before they grabbed their razors, Movember participants throughout Lethbridge did their best to gather the last bid of money they could for the cause.

At Lethbridge College, the students association hosted its annual Muscle for Movember event, where staff and students are invited to do bench presses to raise more dough.

"We donate $1 for every thousand pounds lifted" said Lethbridge College Students Association spokesperson Tanner Marcer.

The event dates back to 2018 and traditionally helps to raise an extra $2,000 each year for the Movember Foundation.

"We have a security officer on campus that has lifted the 135 weight 46 times," said Marcer. "He really wants to get to 50. He thought he was going to get it this year – so it creates a little competition in our hallways and makes for a good time."

Over at accounting firm MNP Lethbridge, Movember participants say they’re more than happy with how much they raised.

"Last year we raised just under $3,000 for the Movember initiative," Daniel Hennessey said. "So this year, we set a goal for a modest improvement of $3,500 dollars for MNP Lethbridge."

"We actually exceeded that, and as of right now, we're at $5,200 raised."

In all, 12 employees were part of the group that helped to fundraise for the Movember Foundation.

While Hennessey says he's proud of his moustache this year, he joked there were some that could use some work.

"It came in OK," he said. "Some people had to mascara theirs and some people didn't need any help at all whatsoever."

"Some people put me to shame that's for sure."