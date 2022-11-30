Movember 2022 comes to a close with final fundraising efforts throughout Lethbridge

After a month of growing moustaches in support of men’s health, Movember 2022 came to a close on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. After a month of growing moustaches in support of men’s health, Movember 2022 came to a close on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina