Movember marking 18 years of supporting men’s health

Starting Nov. 1, men’s charity Movember is encouraging everyone to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

"More than 1.4 million men around the world are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and sadly, that burden is expected to rise to 2.3 million men by 2040," said Movember officials in a news release.

"In Canada, 39 men died due to testicular cancer in 2022; that’s more than three men each month."

With a focus on improving men’s health, Movember started its campaign back in 2007, inspiring other initiatives including the oil rig rumble challenge.

Oil rig rumble challenge

For the third year, members of Alberta’s oil and gas industry will take part in the oil rig rumble challenge in November.

"It’s not just about growing moustaches or raising funds for Movember — it’s about starting important conversations around men’s health that will help men live healthier, longer and happier lives," said officials.

The main goal of the 30-day campaign is to make it common place for men to discuss their physical and mental health, even at work.

"We are promoting Movember to reinforce awareness of the importance of mental wellness with our employees and the support we have in place for them," said Secure Energy vice president Greg Filipchuk.

"We need to focus and ensure men, and women are taking care of themselves."

Movember data shows suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Canadian men aged 15-44.

"Globally, we lose one man to suicide every minute of every day – and more than two out of every three deaths by suicide are male."

This year the charity is hoping to surpass the $1.06 million it raised in 2023.