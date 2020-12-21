Advertisement
Multi-vehicle incident blocking multiple lanes on Crowchild Trail
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 6:48PM MST Last Updated Monday, December 21, 2020 6:54PM MST
Just after 6 p.m. a multi-vehicle incident was reported northbound on Crowchild Trail approaching Kensington road N.W.
CALGARY -- A multi-vehicle incident has been reported northbound on Crowchild Trail approaching Kensington road N.W.
The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening.
Multiple lanes are blocked.
Expect some delays northbound Crowchild Trail.
This is a developing story…