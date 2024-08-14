Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse

WARNING: Details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers

The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland on Monday.

Peace officers found the feline zip-tied to a fence.

A necropsy determined the animal suffered blunt force trauma to its head and abdomen.

"This offense is the most recent and egregious in a series of similar events in the area of Sandy Beach/Kingsland over the summer," said the Calgary Humane Society in a Wednesday news release,

Officials say six kittens, all in the range of six to eight weeks old, have been found in public spaces in "various states of distress" since May 30.

"In several of these cases, kittens’ paws have been bound and they have been covered in a tar-like substance," said the humane society.

Brad Nichols, director of enforcement at Calgary Humane Society, says it's incredibly concerning to see an isolated incident of this nature, let along half a dozen.

"Given the link between animal abuse and interpersonal violence, this concern transcends animal welfare," he said.

Photos show three of six kittens that the Calgary Humane Society says were found in public spaces in "various states of distress" since May 30, 2024. (Calgary Humane Society handout) Anyone who has more information about where the kittens came from or who is responsible for the violence against them is asked to call the humane society at 403-205-4455, or to submit a report online at CalgaryHumane.ca.

The humane society is also using the incident as a reminder for the public to keep their cats inside.

"There is a bylaw prohibiting cats from running at large, but this may serve as a worst-case scenario on the risks posed to roaming cats, which would also include traffic, predation and disease," said a news release.