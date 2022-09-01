Murder charge laid in Ambassador Restaurant and Bar shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection to a deadly shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Aug. 21.
However, the man facing the charge is not yet in police custody.
Filimon Asmelash Asfiha, 34, is at large and now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection to the death of Temesgen Tesfatsion, 35.
Tesfatsion was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound when police arrived at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar, at 3504 17th Ave. S.E., around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Officers tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
Asfiha's identity was determined through reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, police say.
"We would like to thank community members for coming forward to support our investigation," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit said in a release issued on Thursday.
"We know citizens are upset and angry with the recent violence we have seen in our city and appreciate their support with moving this investigation forward."
Gregson says police believe someone was being targeted in that night's shooting, but that it wasn't Tesfatsion.
"We believe Temesgen was an innocent victim in this tragic event and not the intended target. We offer our deepest condolences to Temesgen’s friends and family and are doing all we can to locate the accused," Gregson said.
Asfiha is described as male, 5'11", with a medium build and short, black hair.
Anyone with information about Asfiha's whereabouts is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.
