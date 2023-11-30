Nanton, Alta., home damaged in 'suspicious' fire: RCMP

CALGARY
    Alberta RCMP are investigating a house fire in Nanton, believed to be suspicious in nature.

    At 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, emergency crews, along with RCMP, responded to a house fire on 21 Street.

    The fire was quickly extinguished, but an investigation has since determined that it was "suspicious" in nature.

    RCMP are now looking for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the home at the time of the fire.

    "As well, RCMP are looking for anyone in the neighbourhood who has video surveillance that shows two people walking east bound on 21 Street, between 22 Avenue and 20 Avenue, on that night between 9 and 9:30 p.m.," police said in a statement.

    If you have any information regarding this arson, please contact Nanton RCMP at 403-646-5722.

    If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

