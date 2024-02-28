CALGARY
    • National Music Centre accepting applications for artist-in-residence program

    The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC) The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC)
    The National Music Centre in Calgary is looking for a 2024 artist in residence.

    The Calgary music hub is accepting applications through March 10 from musical artists across Canada for the program, which is a self-directed initiative that provides musicians with the tools, time and space to create new work.

    Two winners chosen by a jury of NMC staff members and music industry professionals will be chosen to receive five-day residencies at Studio Bell.

    One of those will be selected from an open call for submissions, while the second winner will be the winner of CBC Music’s Searchlight 2024 contest.

    It will all culminate in a live performance by both acts in a Studio Bell performance sponsored by Parktake Brewing.

    Past winners of the NMC artist residency include Calgary R&B, hip hop, lo-fi soul duo Sargeant X Comrade, soul singer Tanika Charles, singer-songwriter Shaunee Kish, DJ-producer duo A Tribe Called Red, guitarist Luke Doucet, singer-songwriter Basia Bulate, and DJ and producer Kid Koala, among many others.

    Transportation, accommodation and meals are the responsibility of the artist.

    Canadian artists from every musical genre are welcome to apply. The residency must be completed in 2024.

    Applications are being accepted through March 10. For more info, go here.

