National Music Centre, King Eddy free on Canada Day

The National Music Centre is celebrating its seventh birthday in the best way possible on July 1. They're letting in everyone for free.

That means admission will be free to all of the museum's exhibits, courtesy of connectFirst Credit Union Plus, along with live music on the main stage and rooftop of the King Eddy Hotel.

“As we celebrate another milestone – our seven-year anniversary – we want to thank our community for their support,” said Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of NMC. “It’s because of our supporters that we’ve been able to make a positive impact on our community and share the diversity and vibrancy of music in Canada with the world. We have free live music offerings throughout the building on July 1, so join us for a day of musical exploration!"

Studio Bell will be open Canada Day and feature performances from Afro-fusion band Mbira Renaissance Band, Ukrainian bandura player and vocalist Iryna Kalinovich, and Indigenous drumming from the Stardale Women's Group.

There will also be performances on the Kimball Theatre Organ, as well as pop-up demonstrations of other instruments in the museum's collection.

The National Music Centre in Calgary (Photo credit: Jeremy Bitterman, courtesy NMC)

Among the exhibits, visitors can check out Randy Bachman: Every Guitar Tells a Story, which showcases more than 80 of the musical legend's instruments and some of his favourite stories.

At the King Eddy, the live music starts at 1 p.m., featuring, among others, honky tonk hero Tom Phillips and the D.T.s, country crooner Robert Adam, alt-roots band Cold Little Crow, indie folk duo Post Script, banjo player Amy Nelson, singer-songwriter Bennett Mitchell, country singer Mariya Stokes and duo The Rural Routes.

There will be no cover on either the main floor or the rooftop venues all day.

For more on the National Music Centre, go here.

Mariya Stokes will perform on the roof of the King Eddy July 1 in Calgary. (Photo courtesy NMC)