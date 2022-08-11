Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) displays items seized during called Operation Cairo and Operation Crucible, which took place in July 2022. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) displays items seized during called Operation Cairo and Operation Crucible, which took place in July 2022.

