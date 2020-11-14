CALGARY -- Two more employees, who both work at a store where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last month, have tested positive for the illness.

On Oct. 23, Alberta Health declared an outbreak of coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E. after 11 cases were found in workers.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. confirmed on its website that two more cases of COVID-19 were found there on Nov. 12.

"The last day the team members worked was on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1," the company wrote.

It also announced two other new cases in workers at other locations. Both were discovered on Nov. 13:

A worker at the Real Canadian Superstore at 7020 Fourth St. N.W. (last worked Nov. 1)

A worker at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 210 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W. (last worked Nov. 9)

Sobeys Inc. also announced a new case of COVID-19 in a worker at one of it's Calgary stores since Wednesday.

It said the employee worked at the Safeway located at 375 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W. and tested positive Nov. 13. They last worked at the store on Nov. 8.

All personal information about the employees, including in what areas they worked, is being withheld for privacy reasons.

"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," Sobeys said on its website.

The store said it would inform customers who have shopped at the location with signage if needed.