Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist

A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.

Manitobah will also be a community space, where people can learn more about Indigenous craftsmanship and culture.

The pop-up store, which sells mukluks, moccasins, and other items rooted in Indigenous culture, was founded in Winnipeg in 1997 by Metis entrepreneur Sean McCormick.

A pair of Manitobah mukluks

"He started with a little trading post," said Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator. "He was essentially trading ready-made materials for mukluks and then continuing that reciprocal relationship with (Indigenous) artists."

Since then, the company has grown into a global brand, "still rooted in community, and everything we do, but we're very, very excited to be here," said Brand.

Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator at the Calgary opening in Southcentre Mall

Saturday's Southcentre opening featured Blackstone, an Indigenous drumming group, dancers and a showcase of Indigenous artworks.

"Indigenous art is the inspiration behind what we do," Brand said, "And that still is a huge part of who we are."

Manitobah mukluks at Southcentre Mall, Nov.5,2022