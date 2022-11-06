Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist
A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.
Manitobah will also be a community space, where people can learn more about Indigenous craftsmanship and culture.
The pop-up store, which sells mukluks, moccasins, and other items rooted in Indigenous culture, was founded in Winnipeg in 1997 by Metis entrepreneur Sean McCormick.
A pair of Manitobah mukluks
"He started with a little trading post," said Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator. "He was essentially trading ready-made materials for mukluks and then continuing that reciprocal relationship with (Indigenous) artists."
Since then, the company has grown into a global brand, "still rooted in community, and everything we do, but we're very, very excited to be here," said Brand.
Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator at the Calgary opening in Southcentre Mall
Saturday's Southcentre opening featured Blackstone, an Indigenous drumming group, dancers and a showcase of Indigenous artworks.
"Indigenous art is the inspiration behind what we do," Brand said, "And that still is a huge part of who we are."
Manitobah mukluks at Southcentre Mall, Nov.5,2022
