CALGARY -- Students in two grades at a northeast Calgary high school will move entirely to online classes beginning Tuesday following several confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Nelson Mandela High School notified parents and guardians this week that many of Grade 10 and 11 students and associated staff members have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be required to isolate for 14 days.

Due to staffing capacity issues, the school has opted to transition its classes to online formats until at least Nov. 27 and there will be no exams conducted until the first week of December.

As per the COVID-19 precautions outlined by Alberta Health Services (AHS), each family affected by positive cases will be contacted. If families are not contacted by the end of Thursday, their children are not considered to have been in contact with a positive case.

If a student has any COVID-19 symptoms, they are encouraged to complete the AHS online self-assessment or call Health Link at 811.

Grade 12 students will continue to attend class and staff have implemented additional cleaning measures.

Any students feeling anxious or in need of extra academic support are encouraged to contact teachers, councillors and assistant principals.