Nenshi to provide update on COVID-19 response in Calgary at 2 p.m.
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 12:11PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 1:20PM MDT
CALGARY -- Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry will provide an update Monday on the city's response to COVID-19.
The avail is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on the CTV Calgary website.
The city has been under a State of Local Emergency since November 2020, which was renewed most recently on May 21 for 90 days and is scheduled to expire on Aug. 19.
