New Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre ready for guests later this spring

Today, the massive building is nearly complete and media outlets from across southern Alberta were taken on a tour of the regions newest agriculture hub. Today, the massive building is nearly complete and media outlets from across southern Alberta were taken on a tour of the regions newest agriculture hub.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight

Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit

Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight

    Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

    Dividing the United States from Canada, a portion of the frozen St. Lawrence River, flows by the Canadian side of the Akwesane reservation Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%

    Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina