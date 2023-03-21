'New and upgraded': Calgary students, staff enjoy new southeast school

Families in the southeast Calgary community of Auburn Bay now have a new school for their children to attend.

The Calgary Board of Education's Lakeshore School, located at 430 Auburn Bay Dr. S.E., actually first began teaching students last fall, but it's one of three new schools in the city to officially open this month.

It offers regular classes for students from Grade 5 to 9 and already has 900 children enrolled.

Lakeshore's principal says it's always an exciting time for students to learn in a brand new environment.

"Not only are the spaces new and updated, but the equipment and things you have within those spaces is new and upgraded," said Ian Leto.

Students of the school are also happy to be there.

"I've been hearing from my friends how big it is, how many classrooms there are, how many kids there are – there are a lot of kids," said Mikko Pehkonen, who is in Grade 5.

Lakeside cost approximately $33 million.

The other schools that officially opened this month are Bayside School, also in Auburn Bay, and another in Mahogany.