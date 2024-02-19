New avalanche risk tool for Kananaskis Country
Alberta Parks has launched a new tool for hikers and climbers to determine avalanche risk before heading out on an adventure.
The new tool is designed to help people with less avalanche knowledge avoid more hazardous areas and allow more knowledgeable users to better plan their trips based on current avalanche conditions.
The new interactive map breaks down avalanche exposure into four categories based on the type of terrain: simple, challenging, complex, and extreme.
Each category includes information about slope angle, shape, avalanche size and expected frequency, runout zone characteristics, and route options. It also includes terrain trap information, where even small slides can have deadly consequences, such as the tops of cliffs or narrow valleys.
On its website, Alberta Parks says “the Avalanche Terrain Exposure Scale (ATES) was developed to help persons recreating in the terrain make better evaluations of the risk that are inherent with travelling in avalanche terrain.”
The new tool is meant to be an overview used for trip planning, and will complement the information available on avalanche.ca.
Alberta Parks points out more detailed decisions about specific route features are still up to “users in the field.”
This is a developing story that will continue to be updated throughout the day.
