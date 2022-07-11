New Calgary exhibit features work of Indigenous women

A new Indigenous art exhibit opened Monday at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary.

The work of three Indigenous women artists are on display in the show, called Divine Feminine.

It's the latest in a year-long series of rotating art exhibitions that celebrate connections to the land by First Nations artists that the city calls The Land is Home.

It's intended to remind Calgarians that Indigenous peoples served as the original stewards of the land and the many places we now enjoy as parks.

One of the artists on display is Haili Heavy Shield.

"I think artwork is a really good way to bring people together and have a conversation about the bird sanctuary and our environment and bringing awareness to the goodness of the city," Heavy Shield said, in an interview with CTV News.

Heavy Shield has three pieces in the exhibition, including one of the buffalo.

"Recently, the buffalo was brought back to the Blood Reserve on the north end," she said. "And that was a place where my mom was brought up as a child, and I think it's really important to reflect on how important they are to our ecosystem and how powerful they are and traditionally they were used in much regalia as well – and ceremony."

The exhibit is doubly significant for Heavyshield.

"It's really important that we have Indigenous voices here in the city as well. And art has its own language. I'm really proud to have my art here at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary. I'm very proud and very honoured, particularly because my niece Zoe Buckskin is also in the exhibition.

"Her work is here and so it's really a family event to be here and celebrate.

"I think the city has made a really great effort to be inclusive of Indigenous artists around the city, in response to the Truth and Reconciliation commission."

The exhibit will run for 11 weeks. Admission to the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary is free.