New Lethbridge rehab facility preparing to accept new clients

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Construction crews have completed work on the Lethbridge Recovery Community, a new rehab facility anticipated to open in the coming months.

The facility, built by the province, cost approximately $19 million and will add 50 new treatment beds to the Lethbridge region to address the addiction crisis.

"While every community has been affected, we know Lethbridge has been affected more than most," said infrastructure minister and MLA for Lethbridge-East, Nathan Neudorf.

"Whether it be the lives lost to the illness of addiction or the use of deadly and dangerous drugs," Neudorf added, "or whether it be the social disorder that stems from it, we have long known that we need to do more."

The recovery community will be run by Fresh Start Rehab Centres, which already operates a nearby 25-bed treatment facility.

Despite the new recovery community, the older facility will remain open to help address the backlog of people waiting for treatment.

"The need for beds is insurmountable," said Fresh Start executive director Bruce Holsted. "We sit with a waitlist, and we're working and this is directing towards lifting that waitlist. I think our count sits at about 150 right now."

HOLISTIC APPROACH

The facility will use a holistic and community-driven approach to treatment, encouraging clients to interact with others at the recovery community and to take on responsibilities like cooking and cleaning within the space.

Residents will be able to stay for up to a year, or longer if needed, depending on the case.

Holstead said “Fresh Start has been a proponent of longer-term treatment for a long time. This government's come to the table to be able to provide it. We're a far way from 28 day treatment. And the truth of the matter is it's a long-term problem that needs long-term solutions for some individuals."

Supporters of the project believe the new centre will go a long way towards addressing problems with addictions in the city.

Neudorf said "This new residential addiction treatment facility will increase the number of treatment beds in Lethbridge and area by more than 50 per cent, providing more people with access to long term recovery right here in Lethbridge."

No firm date on when the facility will open has been set, but fresh start hopes to have things up and running within the next few months.